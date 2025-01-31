Diddy’s Team Blasts “Flawed” New Indictment

Diddy is facing no shortage of legal issues these days, and unfortunately for the Bad Boy founder, they just continue to mount. In September, he was arrested on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He remains behind bars at the Metroplitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial. His trial is expected to begin in May of this year, and if he's convicted, he could face a hefty sentence.
Earlier this week, he was hit with a superseding indictment returned by a Grand Jury. His charges are the same, but the new filing lists additional alleged victims, kidnapping allegations, and even new arson allegations. The indictment also extends the alleged racketeering conspiracy to 20 years. Now, the mogul's legal team has fired back, calling the indictment "flawed" and questioning the prosecution's credibility.
Diddy's Team Calls Prosecutors' Theory That Ex-Girlfriends Were Alleged Victims "Ridiculous"
“The latest indictment contains no new offenses,” Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo said, according to AllHipHop. “The prosecution’s theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes. Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial.” This latest update comes after Diddy's team's request for access to his alleged "freak off" tapes was denied this week.
U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian argued that Diddy's team having access to the tapes could put the alleged victim's privacy and safety at risk. “Counsel for Victim-1 continues to have serious concerns about the security of such videos," Attorney Danielle R. Sassoon wrote. "Including the possibility of third parties gaining access to the videos surreptitiously and/or unlawfully due to the very publicized nature of the case, the possibility of these highly sensitive videos being shared with witnesses, and the defendant’s use of such videos to litigate its case in the public domain."
