Diddy's Complaints About Jail Cell Search Lead To Heated Response From Prosecutors

Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018.
Diddy has made numerous complaints about the facility.

Federal prosecutors are furious with Diddy's claim that the jail cell search at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) violated his constitutional rights. In a response to the allegations filed on Monday, they argued that the claims “contort and misrepresent” the facts. Diddy has been behind bars at the infamous Brooklyn detention center for charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering for months.

Diddy complained about a sweep authorities conducted on his jail cell, which held privileged materials for his case. “The defendant’s Fourth Amendment claim regarding the MDC Sweep is moot because the Government will not seek to offer the defendant’s notes photographed by Investigator-1 or any ‘fruits’ of those notes in its prosecution,” prosecutors wrote, as caught by AllHipHop. “... It is not disputed that the Government had no knowledge whatsoever that Investigator-1 would take part in that search or that the defendant’s papers would be photographed."

Diddy's Family Celebrates His Birthday

Diddy's also complained about the government allegedly surveilling him. “The defendant cannot show that the Prosecution Team—which does not include Investigator-1—intentionally interfered with the defendant’s attorney-client relationship,” the response further stated. The filing ended by warning that prosecutors are ready to make their case in court if the need arises. “Should the Court be inclined to consider these new claims in deciding the defendant’s pending motion or request for a hearing, the Government first requests the opportunity to respond in full,” prosecutors said.

Diddy will be standing trial in his case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering in May. He already pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings. In other news, former Danity Kane member D Woods recently made headlines for speaking about the allegations surrounding Diddy in an interview with ABC News' Eva Pilgrim. In doing so, she alleged that Diddy fostered a "verbally abusive work environment." Diddy has already denied those allegations as well.

