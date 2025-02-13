Diddy Suffers Huge Setback In Legal Dispute Over Controversial Jail Search

A federal judge ruled against Diddy's complaints over the search.

Federal Judge Arun Subramanian has denied Diddy's request for an evidentiary hearing to address the sweep of his jail cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center. The Bad Boy mogul has complained that authorities photographed 19 pages of his personal notes and forwarded them to a government filter team. The team reviewed the documents to redact sections the prosecution shouldn't access. Afterwards, they sent what remained to the prosecution. Diddy has been up in arms about the incident, arguing it was unconstitutional.

Prosecutors previously suggested that Diddy's claims “contort and misrepresent” the facts. “The defendant’s Fourth Amendment claim regarding the MDC Sweep is moot because the Government will not seek to offer the defendant’s notes photographed by Investigator-1 or any ‘fruits’ of those notes in its prosecution,” prosecutors wrote in a filing in January, as caught by AllHipHop. “... It is not disputed that the Government had no knowledge whatsoever that Investigator-1 would take part in that search or that the defendant’s papers would be photographed."

When Is Diddy's Next Court Date?
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Diddy will be standing trial in his case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering in May. He already pleaded not guilty and has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings. His next hearing is set for March 14, when he'll face arraignment on new allegations that stem from an expanded indictment of his ongoing case. The superseding indictment references allegations of sex trafficking, arson, prostitution facilitation conspiracy and racketeering.

In other news, Diddy filed a massive $100 million defamation lawsuit against NBC Universal over the documentary, Diddy: Making of a Bad Boy. "In the Documentary, Defendants accuse Mr. Combs of horrible crimes, including serial murder and sexual assault of minors — knowing that there is not a shred of evidence to support them," the lawsuit says.

