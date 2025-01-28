Diddy Finds New Legal Defense That Might Dismiss Some Of His Civil Lawsuits

Diddy and his legal team have filed to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit against him from Crystal McKinney, who claims that he drugged and sexually assaulted her at his New York City studio in 2023. "McKinney is a woman of faith and when she saw news coverage of the lawsuits from Ms. Cassie Ventura, Ms. Dickerson-Neal, and others, she knew she had a moral obligation to speak up," McKinney's attorney Michelle A. Caiola stated. "[McKinney] prayed to God before bringing this lawsuit, as she feared further violence and/or retaliation from Combs, but ultimately decided that she needed to speak her truth."

Now, on Monday (January 27), Diddy's lawyers sought the dismissal of this sexual assault lawsuit via a letter from his lawyer Erica A. Wolff. They specifically brought up the sex trafficking case against the Alexander brothers as a defense for this case's dismissal. For those unaware, these Miami real estate figures were arrested in December of last year on accusations of sex trafficking and assault, and one of the civil lawsuits they faced depended on the New York City Gender Motivated Violence Act.

Diddy In His Studio In 2001

Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Furthermore, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that this legislation does not take precedent over the broader Adult Survivors Act state law, which has a more strict statute of limitations. Judge Kaplan thus dismissed this civil lawsuit against the Alexander brothers due to these time constraints, which is exactly what Diddy's team is arguing in their motion to dismiss. "The Parker decision further supports granting [Diddy’s] pending Motion to Dismiss in the instant case," his lawyers expressed. It's important to note that this Kaplan ruling doesn't address the validity of the claims against the Alexander brothers, but rather their applicability within time constraints and due process.