Diddy Finds New Legal Defense That Might Dismiss Some Of His Civil Lawsuits

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 3.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Tallahassee
Sean "Diddy" Combs performs at the Bring It Home Midnight Rally held for Andrew Gillum at Florida A&amp;M University's Lawson Center in Tallahassee, Fla. the night before the 2018 midterm election Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. Famu Gillum Rally 110518 Ts 020. © Tori Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Will this work for Sean Combs?

Diddy and his legal team have filed to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit against him from Crystal McKinney, who claims that he drugged and sexually assaulted her at his New York City studio in 2023. "McKinney is a woman of faith and when she saw news coverage of the lawsuits from Ms. Cassie Ventura, Ms. Dickerson-Neal, and others, she knew she had a moral obligation to speak up," McKinney's attorney Michelle A. Caiola stated. "[McKinney] prayed to God before bringing this lawsuit, as she feared further violence and/or retaliation from Combs, but ultimately decided that she needed to speak her truth."

Now, on Monday (January 27), Diddy's lawyers sought the dismissal of this sexual assault lawsuit via a letter from his lawyer Erica A. Wolff. They specifically brought up the sex trafficking case against the Alexander brothers as a defense for this case's dismissal. For those unaware, these Miami real estate figures were arrested in December of last year on accusations of sex trafficking and assault, and one of the civil lawsuits they faced depended on the New York City Gender Motivated Violence Act.

Read More: Danity Kane's D Woods Recalls Feeling "Like A Piece Of Meat" While Dealing With Diddy

Diddy In His Studio In 2001
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Furthermore, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that this legislation does not take precedent over the broader Adult Survivors Act state law, which has a more strict statute of limitations. Judge Kaplan thus dismissed this civil lawsuit against the Alexander brothers due to these time constraints, which is exactly what Diddy's team is arguing in their motion to dismiss. "The Parker decision further supports granting [Diddy’s] pending Motion to Dismiss in the instant case," his lawyers expressed. It's important to note that this Kaplan ruling doesn't address the validity of the claims against the Alexander brothers, but rather their applicability within time constraints and due process.

The same goes for Diddy, as his legal team's efforts center around this logistical issue rather than his actual guilt or innocence. If a judge actually supports the Bad Boy mogul in this recent legal move, it could lead to the dismissal of various other civil lawsuits against him. However, it will probably not impact his federal criminal case on allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering very much.

Read More: Tupac's Ex Girlfriend Claims Suge Knight Was Intimate With Diddy's Baby Mama

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: All Star Game Music Model's Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Diddy Could Be Dismissed Soon 169
2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Music Diddy Wants Select Claims In Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissed 1123
"Killing Them Softly" Premiere - 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival Music Diddy Files To Dismiss Sexual Assault Lawsuit As Federal Case Heats Up 928
"Killing Them Softly" Premiere - 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival Music Diddy Gets A Small Win In Assault Lawsuit Amid Other Cases 2.4K