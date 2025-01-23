Diddy Cinches A Legal Win After Court Dismisses Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Him

Diddy may have many more lawsuits on his plate – not to mention his federal criminal case – but he can at least take one of those off the board now. Moreover, according to court documents reportedly obtained by In Touch, a federal Michigan court dismissed a $400 million sexual assault lawsuit against him from male accuser Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith. This is reportedly because inmate Cardello-Smith's claims, which are about an alleged sexual assault at a Holiday Inn back in 1997, fall outside of the statute of limitations in the state. Since a federal judge dismissed the case with prejudice, Cardello-Smith cannot file this suit again or launch another one with similar allegations.

Still, the court also rejected Diddy's request for punitive sanctions, as they opted instead to warn Cardello-Smith about "duplicative, frivolous, or harassing filings." He accused Sean Combs of allegedly spiking his drink at a 1997 sex party at a Holiday Inn, which he says put him to sleep. Cardello-Smith also alleged that, when he woke up, he saw the Bad Boy mogul having intercourse with a woman next to him and allegedly saw him turn to Cardello-Smith and say, "I did this to you, too." Like the other claims against Combs, his legal team staunchly denied these allegations.

Diddy's Michigan Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissed

Elsewhere, a recent update on Diddy's many legal situations is a response regarding one of his most high-profile legal challenges: the sexual assault lawsuit against him and Jay-Z. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents the anonymous accuser in this case, blasted Hov's efforts to impose sanctions on him via a new legal filing. However, all of the accusations that each side threw against the other still need a court of law for them to hold any significant weight.

Amid all this legal drama, Diddy continues to face scrutiny from the hip-hop world and beyond. For example, 50 Cent recently posted an old clip of Puff asking him to be his friend, and he made it very clear that he wants nothing to do with him. This lawsuit dismissal comes nowhere near to getting him out of the woods, but time will tell whether others will follow.