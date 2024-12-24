Persistent Michigan Inmate Plans To Bring Jennifer Lopez Into His Latest $400 Million Legal Battle Against Diddy

Cardello-Smith feels her history with the mogul will be key to his case.

It's hard to keep track of every Diddy accuser, but it's going to be difficult to not remember Derrick Lee Cardello-Smith's name. That's because he's hitting the mogul with yet another lawsuit, with this one holding an even larger monetary amount. According to reports from In Touch Weekly and AllHipHop, The Michigan inmate, who's serving a decades-long sentence for a rape case of his own, is seeking $400 million in damages. Cardello-Smith claims that Diddy invited him to a party at a Detroit Holiday Inn back in 1997. During his time there, he alleges that the Bad Boy Records founder handed him a drink with "a little something" added into it.

Later, Cardello-Smith says it knocked him out and upon awakening, he alleges that Diddy was having sex with a woman next to him. Moreover, the prison mate alleges that the rapper told him, "I did this to you too!" Since filing the lawsuit, Diddy's legal team has labeled it "baseless," and that Cardello-Smith mentioned two different locations for this alleged assault. They are also arguing that the claims were filed past the statute of limitations. Finally, Diddy's lawyer has essentially dismissed the man's lawsuit.

It's The Same Man Who Lost His $100 Million Bout Earlier This Year To Diddy

"Since [Derrick] first filed, his claims, (which were facially implausible to begin with), have ballooned into a massive conspiracy against him, involving multiple high-ranking Wayne County officials. Now realizing that his untimely claims are subject to dismissal, [Derrick] presents the court with a fresh helping of conspiratorial nonsense." Diddy's lawyer further added that he's just now doing this because he had to "invent" facts.