Jennifer Lopez Awkwardly Dodges Diddy Question During Autograph Signing

Jennifer Lopez dodged a question about her ex, Diddy, while signing autographs for fans in promotion of her new film, Unstoppable, over the weekend. In a video published by The Daily Mail, a fan asked Lopez about the allegations stemming from Diddy's recent arrest for charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

“J.Lo, do you have any comments about Diddy and the allegations?” they asked after a screening of her new film at AFI FEST 2024. From there, the vibes shifted and she left as one fan shouted, "Don't leave." It isn't the first time she's dodged the topic either. As caught by Page Six, she avoided questions about her ex when Papparazi ran into her outside of a dinner with her manager, Benny Medina, on October 19.

Lopez and Diddy dated from 1999 through 2001. She previously described the relationship as "emotionally exhausting" during an interview with Vanity Fair in 2011. “We broke up many times (before that) and got back together and broke up again, and nobody knew about it,” she told the outlet. “It was very tempestuous. Towards the end, it was emotionally exhausting. It was good that I was young.”

Jennifer Lopez Abruptly Ends Autograph Signing