Fans were pretty surprised when Jennifer Lopez recently announced the launch of a new alcohol brand in her name. She’s long been vocal about being booze-free, or at least that’s what some fans thought. According to TMZ, which she didn’t drink early in her career, she’s come around to enjoying a cocktail now and then. In a new Instagram video, she shouted out her new spritzer line DELOLA. She also took the time to defend her choice to launch an alcohol brand. Her primary defense being that while she enjoys a drink sometimes, she never gets “sh*t-faced.”

Another reason fans had some questions about her decision relates to Ben Affleck. Ben has dealt with alcoholism on and off for years including a few high-profile stints in rehab. Fans were surprised that J-Lo would get involved in a venture with something that’s caused Ben so much trouble. For the record Ben doesn’t seem to mind it. He’s said publicly that it doesn’t involve him and the entire family seemed perfectly in sync over the weekend.

Jennifer Lopez Stands Up For Her Alcohol Brand

Jennifer Lopez has had her hand’s in quite a bit recently. Earlier this year she surprised fans by taking on a role in an action movie. Lopez plays the lead in the Netflix film The Mother. The movie turned out to be a smash success and stayed as the top movie on Netflix for a full month after its original release. It was a pleasant turn for the film after what looked like a fight between Lopez and Ben Affleck on the red carpet.

Lopez turned heads a few weeks ago when she posted a pic of Ben Affleck for Father’s Day. It wasn’t just any photo of the actor, but a pretty steamy thirst trap. Some fans thought it was strange that on Father’s Day, Lopez was focusing more on hos Affleck looked than what type of dad he was. What do you think of Jennifer Lopez’ defense of her new alcohol brand? Let us know in the comment section below.

