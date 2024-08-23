Jennifer Lopez Hilariously Picks Between Diddy & Ben Affleck In Resurfaced Clip

Considering all the drama and controversy around these two men right now, it seems like Jennifer Lopez was oddly prophetic.

The divorce between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck was written on the wall for many, but it still came as a shock to the believers. Moreover, so much ink spilled on social media over their dynamic, whether it was their public outings or the salacious details in some of her newer releases. Another talked-about part of J. Lo's romantic life these days is her association with Diddy, which took disturbing new context after his various criminal lawsuits and accusations. But it turns out that she already compared the two during a resurfaced Big Boy interview, as she had a hilarious copout when asked to pick between them.

Furthermore, Big Boy asked Jennifer Lopez whether or not she'd save Diddy or Affleck from open water if she only had one space on her raft. "I'd let both of those motherf***ers drown!" she exclaimed amid raucous laughter from everyone in the room. Still, this doesn't answer a lot of questions that fans have of the divorce or of her bond with the bad Boy mogul. For example, Suge Knight posited that her involvement in the Sean Combs tapes might have caused her split from the actor, which is a purely speculative theory.

Jennifer Lopez "Picks Between" Ben Affleck & Diddy

However, Jennifer Lopez also has some other alleged opps in the music industry, namely Mariah Carey. "Mariah is really excited to be getting back to Vegas and looking forward to proving she's still at the top of the game when it comes to putting on a show and bringing in ticket sales," an allegedly close source reportedly told In Touch. "She's extra excited to show that she's still got it after J. Lo had to go and cancel her concert tour. [She monitored this] very closely and took a lot of pleasure in seeing her fall on her face. She believes it's karma biting her in the butt because she's not as talented as she thinks and way too arrogant."

Meanwhile, another alleged insider claimed that Ben Affleck wanted to divorce Jennifer Lopez because her fast lifestyle would bring him back to alcoholism. But apparently, she was the one who filed for the split most recently. As such, there is still a lot of murky water. We'll see if any statements in the near future shed light on these relationships.