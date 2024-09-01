Jennifer Lopez Returns With A Thirst Trap As Ben Affleck Divorce Develops

J. Lo is still showing off her looks.

Jennifer Lopez hit social media with a new selfie this week, showing off her body and trying to return to normalcy amid her contentious Ben Affleck divorce. She officially filed for the split earlier this month, following a few months of rampant speculation and a lot of conflicting reports. Moreover, it seems like things are finally dying down between the couple for good, although we wouldn't rule out another reconciliation down the line. Either way, it seems like this new Internet return signals that normalcy is coming back little by little, even if it's a lot of weight and gossipy intent to attribute to a simple thirst trap.

Regardless, folks are looking back at their bond with a more critical eye these days, especially concerning another scandal involving one of Jennifer Lopez's other romantic partners. For example, some social media users brought up a clip of Big Boy asking her to choose between saving Ben Affleck or Diddy if she only had space for one of them on a life raft. "I'd let both of those motherf***ers drown!" the Bronx native exclaimed during their conversation. While it's a pretty funny moment thanks to their reactions, this divorce and Sean Combs' various misconduct lawsuits paint it under a darker context.

Jennifer Lopez's New Thirst Trap

Nevertheless, there are still a lot of other rumors swirling around Jennifer Lopez's divorce from Ben Affleck and her career struggles as of late. One particular narrative that caught many fans' attention online was that Mariah Carey is allegedly happy to see her downfall. However, this report comes from an unverified source, so it's more likely than not that it's just a salacious rumor. Either way, it does have people reflecting on J. Lo's legacy with more scrutiny, but also with more empathy.