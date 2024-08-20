Jennifer Lopez Files For Divorce From Ben Affleck On Wedding Anniversary

The split we all saw coming.

Jennifer Lopez decided she'd had enough. The celebrity filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on August 20. TMZ broke the bombshell news, which had been a source of speculation and debate for months. Lopez reportedly handled the divorce proceedings herself, instead of going through a lawyer. She filed in L.A. County Superior Court, and the day she chose is seemingly very intentional. August 20 marks two years to the day that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in a lavish Georgia ceremony. The couple had already tied the knot in a private ceremony, but the Georgia wedding proved to be the one that grabbed the headlines.

There was no prenup between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. TMZ claims that sources close to the couple have confirmed this. This means neither outlined how their shared belongings will be divvied up. Consequently, their belongings over the last two years will become community property. The pop star and actress reportedly waived child support in her divorce proceedings. Lopez requested the same be done for Affleck. The details of the divorce may be surprising, but the divorce itself is not. Rumors have persisted for months that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were cutting ties with each other.

OK Magazine claimed Ben Affleck was expecting a divorce three days before it was official. "Ben's vowed to let her file for divorce in her own time," a source told the outlet. "Until that happens, he'll continue to wear his ring." The source also noted that the Batman v Superman star was the one who initiated the split in the first place. "Ben is being as respectful of J. Lo as he can right now," they said. "Since he was the one that left. But he’s moving forward with his life."