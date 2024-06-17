Jennifer Lopez Labels Ben Affleck "Our Hero" On Father's Day Amid Divorce Rumors

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - July 26th, 2022
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen at the Louvre Museum on July 26, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)
Jennifer Lopez is still celebrating Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez shared an Instagram Story post for Ben Affleck on Sunday in honor of Father's Day. In doing so, she captioned an old photo of the actor with the remark: "Our Hero. Happy Father's Day." It comes as rumors of an impending divorce between the two have been running rampant. She also shouted out her own dad with a similar post.

Earlier this month, the couple decided to sell their marital mansion in Beverly Hills. TMZ previously reported that they're currently living separately as well. Despite the reports, they've been wearing their wedding rings in public and putting on a unified front.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Attend Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

While neither Lopez nor Affleck has specifically addressed the rumors, Lopez did speak out on "negativity" in a recent post for her On the J.Lo newsletter. "It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now… but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there. Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much," she wrote. The message also came after the release of her new movie Atlas for Netflix. Additionally, she had to cancel her world tour to spend time “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.” There were many rumors, however, claiming that the cause was poor tickets sales as well as struggles in her relationship with Affleck. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," she said in the announcement. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Ben Affleck On Father's Day

Check out Lopez's post for Affleck on Instagram above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on HotNewHipHop.

