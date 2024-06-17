Jennifer Lopez Labels Ben Affleck "Our Hero" On Father's Day Amid Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez shared an Instagram Story post for Ben Affleck on Sunday in honor of Father 's Day. In doing so, she captioned an old photo of the actor with the remark: "Our Hero. Happy Father's Day." It comes as rumors of an impending divorce between the two have been running rampant. She also shouted out her own dad with a similar post.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Attend Grammy Awards

While neither Lopez nor Affleck has specifically addressed the rumors, Lopez did speak out on "negativity" in a recent post for her On the J.Lo newsletter. "It may seem like there’s a lot of negativity out in the world right now… but don’t let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there. Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much," she wrote. The message also came after the release of her new movie Atlas for Netflix. Additionally, she had to cancel her world tour to spend time “taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.” There were many rumors, however, claiming that the cause was poor tickets sales as well as struggles in her relationship with Affleck. “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," she said in the announcement. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”