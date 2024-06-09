Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Fuel Divorce Rumors As Their House Hits The Market

There's another sign that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be breaking up.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are further fueling rumors of a divorce as their $60 million marital home has gone up for sale. They purchased the Beverly Hills mansion a little over a year ago after initially reconciling back in 2021, 20 years after they first met. TMZ reports the two have hired realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency for the sale.

Their relationship appeared to take a turn for the worse when Lopez attended the Met Gala without her partner. From there, Affleck attended Netflix’s roast of Tom Brady in Los Angeles. Afterward, sources close to the couple began mentioning marital woes. “Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage,” a source told Us Weekly. “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour. Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time.” PEOPLE also reported that Lopez's tour rehearsals were preventing the couple from spending enough time together. “They’re still living separately,” a source close to Lopez told the outlet. “She’s back in L.A. for tour rehearsals. She seems okay. She’s very focused on work.”

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Attend Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lopez eventually canceled several tour dates amid rumors of low ticket sales. Days later, she posted a message about negativity in her OntheJLo newsletter. "​​It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now," Lopez shared on June 5. "But don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there."