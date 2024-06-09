Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Fuel Divorce Rumors As Their House Hits The Market

BYCole Blake405 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - July 26th, 2022
PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen at the Louvre Museum on July 26, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)
There's another sign that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be breaking up.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are further fueling rumors of a divorce as their $60 million marital home has gone up for sale. They purchased the Beverly Hills mansion a little over a year ago after initially reconciling back in 2021, 20 years after they first met. TMZ reports the two have hired realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency for the sale.

Their relationship appeared to take a turn for the worse when Lopez attended the Met Gala without her partner. From there, Affleck attended Netflix’s roast of Tom Brady in Los Angeles. Afterward, sources close to the couple began mentioning marital woes. “Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage,” a source told Us Weekly. “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour. Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time.” PEOPLE also reported that Lopez's tour rehearsals were preventing the couple from spending enough time together. “They’re still living separately,” a source close to Lopez told the outlet. “She’s back in L.A. for tour rehearsals. She seems okay. She’s very focused on work.”

Read More: Jennifer Lopez's New Movie Is A Big Hit Despite Her Recent Personal Issues

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Attend Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lopez eventually canceled several tour dates amid rumors of low ticket sales. Days later, she posted a message about negativity in her OntheJLo newsletter. "​​It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now," Lopez shared on June 5. "But don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there."

Despite the rough news, the success of her new Netflix film, Atlas, has been a bright spot. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jennifer Lopez on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Opt For Air Kisses As Breakup Rumors Continue To Run Rampant

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameRelationshipsBen Affleck Seemingly Hides Wedding Ring Amidst Marriage Problems With Jennifer Lopez2.2K
Premiere For Netflix's "Atlas" - ArrivalsRelationshipsJennifer Lopez Looks Down In The Dumps At L.A. Studio Amid Divorce Rumors & Canceled Tour15.0K
65th GRAMMY Awards - ShowRelationshipsJennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Relationship Timeline5.0K
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers GameRelationshipsJennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Spotted Holding Hands Despite Divorce Rumors2.0K