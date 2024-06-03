Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Opt For Air Kisses As Breakup Rumors Continue To Run Rampant

BYAlexander Cole2.5K Views
Los Angeles Special Screening Of "Marry Me"
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Marry Me" on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are putting up a united front right now.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been at the center of numerous breakup rumors as of late. Overall, things have not been looking too good for the couple. As many reports have stated, they aren't even living together anymore. However, there are plenty of reports claiming that they are still spending time together. In fact, we have reported that throughout last week, they were seen in public together. This weekend, that happened all over again as the two were spotted out and about in Santa Monica.

As TMZ reports, the couple was actually out and about with Affleck's mother. Although this doesn't actually confirm anything, it could be interpreted as a good sign for those who are invested in the couple. Meanwhile, the two were photographed giving each other air kisses. This was done instead of just kissing each other normally. If you really want to get interpretive, one could imagine that this is a negative sign, but who is to say at this point? As for the photos of these two, we cannot share them on HotNewHipHop, but you can access them at the Via link below.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck In Santa Monica

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen at the Louvre Museum on July 26, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)

At this stage, there is no telling what will happen next. Things have been turbulent for Lopez, especially given the fact that she recently canceled her tour. Overall, fans are uncertain of Lopez's next move. For now, she seems to be focused on family, which is certainly noble of her. Only time will tell whether or not this couple makes it through the recent storm.

Let us know what you think of the relationship rumors surrounding Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that the couple is going to get through this and end up together in the end? Or do you think things are looking a bit too weird right now? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

