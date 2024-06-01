Jennifer Lopez Looks Down In The Dumps At L.A. Studio Amid Divorce Rumors & Canceled Tour

New pictures obtained by TMZ have some fans thinking Jennifer Lopez is visibly disturbed by the rowdy rumors and reactions to the headlines.

There's a lot going on in Jennifer Lopez's life right now, such as all the gossip roaming around about a rumored divorce from Ben Affleck. While we can never really assume one's emotions as simple spectators, new photos obtained by TMZ (which you can view by clicking on the "Via" link down below) tell a potential story. Moreover, she arrived at a Los Angeles studio with a bit of a wearier look than usual in many's eyes on Friday (May 31), although this is just a speculative interpretation. After all, even a nasty headache can leave you with a stank face more than whatever's going on in your personal life.

In addition, Jennifer Lopez recently canceled her summer tour much to fans' disappointment, with the reasoning allegedly being to "[take] time off to be with her children, family and close friends." "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," she wrote to fans. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck At A Recent Basketball Game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 16: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and his son Samuel Garner Affleck attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

However, even with this tour cancelation and the potential split from Ben Affleck in mind, photos can't really illustrate the pop star's emotions right now. Maybe they do, but there is also some evidence out there that is pointing to these developments in less of a negative light. For example, Jennifer Lopez and Affleck were recently spotted out holding hands amid these divorce rumors. Perhaps they're just taking more time off from each other than usual, or only time will tell what's really going on.