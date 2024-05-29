Jennifer Lopez Could Be Called As A Witness In Diddy Lawsuits, Attorney Claims

It's no secret that Diddy's been put through the wringer as of late due to the legal issues he's facing. According to attorney Pete Gleason, one of his most notable exes could also find herself in the courtroom sometime soon. Gleason spoke with In Touch recently, revealing that Jennifer Lopez could potentially get subpoenaed in at least two of his lawsuits. Lopez dated Diddy for roughly two years beginning in 1999. She was present for the 1999 nightclub shooting that left three people injured, and as a witness, she could be called to the stand.

“Jennifer Lopez’s presence the night of the shooting incident and then departing in the same vehicle as Combs makes her a witness with firsthand knowledge and could subject her to being subpoenaed to testify under oath,” Gleason claims. “If there are any criminal charges or civil claims not outside the statute of limitations, this would likely prove problematic for Lopez.”

Pete Gleason Says That Jennifer Lopez Might Get Involved In Diddy's Legal Battle

Sean "Puffy" Combs & Jennifer Lopez during The 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arista Records Pre-GRAMMY Party at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

Diddy, Lopez, and one of the Bad Boy Records founder's bodyguards were arrested in connection to the shooting. Lopez's charges were dropped, and Diddy and his bodyguard were acquitted in 2001. Shyne, on the other hand, was convicted of assault, reckless endangerment, and gun possession. He was sentenced to ten years behind bars the same year.

Gleason also says that Lopez could be called as a witness in April Lampros' lawsuit against Diddy. Lampros accuses him of sexually assaulting her multiple times while he was dating Lopez. What do you think of Pete Gleason claiming that Jennifer Lopez could be called as a witness in Diddy's lawsuits? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

