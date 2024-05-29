Rolling Stone Expose Details An Alleged Diddy Assault At A College

Diddy's reputation as a dangerous and destructive individual has been well-established over the past eight months. The Bad Boy founder has been publicly disgraced in the form of lawsuits and a video in which he assaults his ex-girlfriend, Cassie. More lawsuits are surfacing on a weekly basis, and 50 Cent recently sold a documentary series about the mogul's alleged crimes to Netflix. Rolling Stone magazine is the latest outlet to peel back the curtain on the Diddy story.

The outlet published a detailed expose of the business titan on May 28. The expose detailed his rise to fame, his subsequent relationship with Cassie, and the current state of his career. It recapped several of the lawsuits that have already been made public, but it also delved into an alleged assault that had been previously unreported. The alleged assault dates back to the 1980s, when Diddy was a college student at Howard University. Rolling Stone collected testimony from three different witnesses who claim that the mogul would repeatedly attempt to get a student he was dating to ditch class, and the times she refused, he would become angry and make a scene.

Diddy Reportedly Struck Another College Student With A Belt

"He screamed and hollered and acted a stone fool until she came downstairs," one student recalled. Another source claimed that Diddy used a belt to repeatedly strike the woman in question. "She was trying to defend herself a little bit," another witness stated. "She was crying. And we were telling him, 'Get off of her.' We were screaming for her." The same witness summarized the incident, plainly and sadly: "[Puff] whupped her butt — like really whupped her butt." The alleged victim declined to speak with Rolling Stone.

The expose posits this instance as the first in what would become a pattern for Diddy. A student who knew both Diddy and the unnamed victim recalled tension whenever the former was around. "She would tense up [when Combs appeared]," they recalled. "He just had a weird control thing. I felt like she was fearful." The widespread belief that Diddy's public apology was insincere stems from the sheer number of times he's been accused of assault. Cassie's former makeup artist, Mylah Morales, dismissed the apology out of hand. "If was apologetic about it, he would mention [Cassie's] name, but he didn't," she told Extra TV. "That's what I don't understand… Just a PR stunt."

