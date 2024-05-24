Diddy Accused Of Multiple Sexual Assaults In New Lawsuit

Diddy's reputation as a monster has already been well-established. In May 2024 alone, the mogul has been caught beating his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, on video, and sued by an ex-model who claims he drugged and assaulted her in 2003. There's not much more that needs to be done to convince the public that he's a bad person. That being said, the horror stories keep surfacing. Diddy has been hit with another lawsuit, according to TMZ. The Bad Boy founder is being accused, yet again, of drugging and assault a woman at a party.

The woman in question is April Lampros. She was a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology, which is where Diddy offered to serve as a mentor. Lampros states in her suit that she met the mogul at a SoHo bar in 1995. She claims the mogul "plied her with alcohol" and promptly brought her back to his room at the Millennium Hotel. She then accused the mogul of sexually assaulting her while she was drunk and unable to defend herself. Lampros recalled waking up the next morning "nude, sore and confused."

April Lampros Alleges Multiple Diddy Encounters In The 90s

Lampros agreed to meet with Diddy several months later. In an attempt to explain her thought process, Lampros' lawyer described her as a "hopeful yet naive college student and took Mr. Combs at his word and believed that the first rape was a possible mulligan and decided to give him a second chance." She claimed that Diddy once again forced himself on her. In a third incident, taking place in 1996, Lampros alleged that the mogul forced her to take ecstasy and perform sexual acts on his girlfriend at the time, Kim Porter. Another assault followed. Lampros said she finally broke things off with Diddy in 1998.

April Lampros is suing Diddy for damages and attorney's fees. In addition to the mogul, however, she's listing Bad Boy Records, Arista and Sony Music Entertainment as defendants. Her rationale is that these labels enabled Diddy to commit his heinous crimes. She also claimed that her refusal to continue seeing Diddy resulted in her losing her job, and being blacklisted within the fashion world. Neither Diddy nor his legal team have responded to the lawsuit.

