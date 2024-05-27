Diddy's Sean John Eyeglasses Brand Dropped By Major Retailer

It's been a difficult year for Diddy, one that's led many people and brands to cut ties with him entirely. Even for those that have been completely silent or even defenders of the legendary rap figure they recently hit a point of no return. That came earlier this month when CNN leaked a video of hotel security footage. In the clip the rap mogul appears to assault Cassie in full view of the camera, something she first accused him of in a lawsuit last year. In fact, her lawsuit served as the beginning of the recent series of trouble for Diddy.

While many have focused on the social repercussions he's faced from various members of the music industry he's collaborated with in the past decades, that isn't all he's dealing with. There's also been a consistent undertone of business connections deteriorating, something he's once again facing today. According to TMZ one of the major retailers for glasses, America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses is severing their ties with him. A representative for the company confirmed that they will no longer be carrying glasses from Diddy's Sean John brand. Check out the full statement they gave below.

Diddy Suffers Another Business Loss

The consequences have been coming fast for Diddy in recent weeks. A push had been made recently for his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame to be removed. But over the weekend an insider alleged that his star can't actually be removed. Fellow celebrities have reacted to the video and his subsequently maligned apology by unfollowing him on social media. LeBron James and Yung Miami are two of the most relevant celebs to unfollow the rap mogul on Instagram recently. While all of this has been going on he's still subject to an ongoing investigation by the federal government into allegations of sex trafficking.

