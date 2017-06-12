sean john
- StreetwearDiddy's Brand Sean John Is Being "Phased Out" By Macy'sMacy's began the process in fall of 2023.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureDiddy Wins Bidding War For Sean John At $7.5 MillionAfter a bidding war, Diddy has purchased his clothing line, Sean John, back for $7.5 million. By Brianna Lawson
- StreetwearDiddy Places $3.3 Million Bid To Buy Sean John Out Of Bankruptcy: ReportDiddy is reportedly attempting to buy Sean John.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureTyson Beckford Claims Black Rob Warned Him About Working With DiddyBeckford once modeled for Diddy and later sued him after allegedly not receiving the last $600K of his fee.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDiddy Claims Sean John Is Stealing His Likeness In $25M LawsuitDiddy takes aim at the owner of his former clothing line Sean John for using his image and likeness without consent. By Aron A.
- LifeSean John Grabs Biggie Smalls, Aaliyah & More For "Gallery Collection" ShirtsThe brand is celebrating its 20th anniversary. By David Saric
- SportsChris Paul, Carmelo Anthony & Isaiah Thomas' Sons Model For Sean JohnSons of Carmelo, CP3 and IT model new Sean John kids collection. By Kyle Rooney
- MusicDiddy Rumored To Be Offering $1 Million Modeling Contract To Little Boy In H&M AdAccording to reports, Diddy is set to offer the little boy in H&M's controversial ad a modeling contract at Sean John.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDiddy, Beyoncé, & Drake Make Top Five On Forbes' Highest Paid Celebrities ListSome notable names in music cracked the list.By Jonathan Carey