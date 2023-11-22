Diddy's Brand Sean John Is Being "Phased Out" By Macy's

Macy's began the process in fall of 2023.

According to new reports, Macy's is in the process of removing Diddy's clothing brand Sean John from their stores and from their website. Diddy has had an exclusive partnership with Macy's for more than a decade, with the department store selling his Sean John merchandise since it launched in the late 90s.

"As part of our ongoing review of our brand portfolio, the Sean John collection has started to phase out of assortment since early fall 2023," Macy's explained. "It's the course of business." They added that Macy's is "always evaluating what's relevant" to their customers, noting how Sean John products have simply stopped moving like they used to. Macy's process of phasing out Sean John is unrelated to the lawsuit recently filed by Cassie against Diddy.

Macy's Has Been Phasing Sean John Out Since Fall 2023

Puff Daddy attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic)

Earlier this month, Cassie filed a hard-hitting lawsuit against Diddy, which was accompanied by a long and horrific list of allegations that do not involve Sean John. She accused the Bad Boy Records founder of rape, physical and emotional abuse, and more. They've since reached a settlement, though his team says that it was in no way an admittance of guilt. "Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims," his lawyer Ben Brafman told Page Six.

Regardless, his reputation has taken a considerable hit. Diddy additionally shared a statement amid the settlement. “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love," he stated. Cassie thanked her fans for their support in her own statement. "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support," she said. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

