Kesha Omits Diddy’s Name From “Tik Tok” Performance: Watch

More and more celebrities are reacting to the recent horrific allegations against Diddy from Cassie and others. Moreover, the former Bad Boy signee claimed that its mogul, over the course of over a decade, sexually assaulted her and physically abused her. Not only are industry peers reckoning with this news one way or another, but they also recognize how much they have to change some of their work associated with him at this time. That's true for Kesha, whose pop hit "Tik Tok" opens with the lyrics: "Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ like P Diddy. Grab my glasses, I’m out the door, I’m gonna hit this city."

Now, during a recent performance on Saturday (November 18) in Los Angeles for her Only Love Tour, Kesha changed them to show solidarity with- and implicit support for- Cassie and other women in Diddy's life. "Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ just like me. Get my glasses, I'm out the door, I’m about to hit this scene," she sang. Not only that, but this is especially relevant considering the 36-year-old's own harrowing experience regarding these crimes in the industry.

Read More: Diddy Dangled Wale Over A Balcony For Working With Cassie, Ant Glizzy Alleges

Kesha's "Tik Tok" Performance On Saturday: Watch Her Cut Diddy's Name

While Diddy and Cassie settled the latter's lawsuit, many celebrities who support her like Kesha expressed disappointment that this situation avoided court. In other cases, others think there's even more to come. "LOL," frequent Sean Combs hater 50 Cent reacted to the news of the settlement on Instagram. "He paid that money real quick, should have done that before the sharks saw the blood in the water. And here they come in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 every woman he ever put his hand on."

Meanwhile, others like Joe Budden don't think famous people with platforms should always be on top of things like this. "Do y'all think podcasters are coming into work to say that domestic violence, r*pe, sex trafficking, and drugging women is right on some fronts?" he chimed in on his podcast. "Like, do y'all need anybody to say that all of those things are horrifically mortifying?" For more news on Diddy and Kesha, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Kesha’s R*pe Allegations She Made To Lady Gaga About Dr. Luke Ruled “Defamatory”

[via]