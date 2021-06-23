tik tok
- MusicKesha Omits Diddy's Name From "Tik Tok" Performance: Watch"Wake up in the mornin’ feelin’ just like me. Get my glasses, I'm out the door, I’m about to hit this scene," the singer's new version goes.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearIce Spice Gushes Over Little Girl's Costume Mimicking Her, Says She Wants A KidThe Ice Spice movement is in full effect. By Zachary Horvath
- RelationshipsNorth West Seen Wearing Similar Kanye West Outfit In Kim Kardashian's TikTokNorth West takes it back to 2004. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicNBA Youngboy’s Mom Previews Gospel Rap Song Sherhonda Gaulden flexed her rap skills once again. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureCoco Austin Defends Video Of 7-Year Old Daughter Allegedly TwerkingThe former reality star explained the reason behind the controversial video. By Lamar Banks
- GramNBA YoungBoy’s Mom Shows Off Her Rap Skills NBA's mom, Ms. Sherhonda hopped behind the mic in a new viral TikTok video,By Lamar Banks
- EntertainmentEmily Ratajkowski Seemingly Comes Out As Bisexual In New TikTok VideoFans believe the model confirmed her sexuality in her latest video. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureSummer Walker Hilariously Parodies Ray J's Viral "One Wish" PerformanceAfter Ray J's viral bomb at a Verzuz battle, the "Bitter" singer had some fun with the audio on TikTok.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSolange Trending After Her 17-Year Old Son Allegedly Impregnates GirlSolange might be a grandmother in the near future.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureKanye West Laughs At TMZ For Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Statements: "Kim Got The Style She Currently Using From Me This Summer""I been the most influential person in fashion."By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureKanye West Speaks On New Photos Of Daughter Chicago: "These Pics Are Too Grown Looking For My Little Girl"The enhanced facial features in a new photo of Chicago don't really sit right with Ye.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureThe Island Boys Get Heated During Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" Podcast ShootThe Island Boys weren't feeling the interview, apparently.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicCoi Leray Claps Back At People Calling Her A TikTok ArtistThe "No More Parties" rapper said she has a family to feed.By Taylor McCloud
- TVMichael Che Sued Over "HomeGirl" Tik Tok SketchMichael Che is in hot water after a Tik Tok user claims Che stole content she created. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicJ. Cole's "She Knows" Gets Revived On TikTokTikTok revives J. Cole's 2013 single off of "Born Sinner." By Aron A.
- MusicCoi Leray Says Crowds Don't Show Love Because She's Too DifferentCoi Leray explains why crowds haven't been feeling her.By Milca P.
- ViralFlo Milli Goes In On Her XXL Freshman FreestyleThe Alabama-bred rapper shows off properly.By Yoni Yardeni
- ViralCoi Leray Remixes YN Jay's Smash Hit "Triple S"YN Jay taps in with this year's XXL Freshman before his album drops.By Yoni Yardeni