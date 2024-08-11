Kesha Promises To Diss Diddy On Re-Recorded Version Of "TiK ToK"

Kesha is really doubling down on preserving the legacy of her biggest hit, a commendable and triumphant reclamation on her part.

Kesha has made her distaste of Diddy's allegations and actions very clear over the past few months, especially since her biggest song shouts him out uncritically. But that was before Sean Combs' supposed (and his confirmed) crimes fully came into light, and while celebrating the song in question's anniversary ("TiK ToK" came out 15 years ago in 2009) on Wednesday (August 7), she revealed that she would make sure this scandal wouldn't taint the legacy of her track any further. Moreover, the Los Angeles native had previously changed the lyrics to the record to "f**k P. Diddy" instead of "feeling like P. Diddy" alongside Reneé Rapp during their Coachella performance (as well as other events), and it's a change that she will make official on a re-recorded "TiK ToK" version.

"TiK ToK was the first single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my name credited!!!!" Kesha's message about her now-Diddy-dissing cut began. "I remember making it fun and happy because that’s how I felt and wanted others to feel. What I’m so proud of is that’s how this song STILL makes me feel, through it all, and those are emotions I want all of us to connect to. 15 (!!!!!!) years later, I see this song as a snapshot into the way I saw the world at the time.

Read More: Yung Miami Shares That Her Experience With Domestic Violence Did Not Relate To Diddy

Kesha Will Include Diddy Diss In Re-Recording Of "TiK ToK"

"That girl was naive and wild and playful," Kesha continued. "This song eternalizes a side of myself that I love very much, and now see I have to protect fiercely. The world has changed so much and so have I.⁣ I absolutely love the new lyric change. (Shout out to @reneerapp) Yes it is permanent. ⁣I will re-record it when I have legal rights to!