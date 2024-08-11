Kesha Promises To Diss Diddy On Re-Recorded Version Of "TiK ToK"

BYGabriel Bras Nevares15 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Lollapalooza Festival
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 01: Singer-songwriter Kesha performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 01, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Kesha is really doubling down on preserving the legacy of her biggest hit, a commendable and triumphant reclamation on her part.

Kesha has made her distaste of Diddy's allegations and actions very clear over the past few months, especially since her biggest song shouts him out uncritically. But that was before Sean Combs' supposed (and his confirmed) crimes fully came into light, and while celebrating the song in question's anniversary ("TiK ToK" came out 15 years ago in 2009) on Wednesday (August 7), she revealed that she would make sure this scandal wouldn't taint the legacy of her track any further. Moreover, the Los Angeles native had previously changed the lyrics to the record to "f**k P. Diddy" instead of "feeling like P. Diddy" alongside Reneé Rapp during their Coachella performance (as well as other events), and it's a change that she will make official on a re-recorded "TiK ToK" version.

"TiK ToK was the first single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my name credited!!!!" Kesha's message about her now-Diddy-dissing cut began. "I remember making it fun and happy because that’s how I felt and wanted others to feel. What I’m so proud of is that’s how this song STILL makes me feel, through it all, and those are emotions I want all of us to connect to. 15 (!!!!!!) years later, I see this song as a snapshot into the way I saw the world at the time.

Read More: Yung Miami Shares That Her Experience With Domestic Violence Did Not Relate To Diddy

Kesha Will Include Diddy Diss In Re-Recording Of "TiK ToK"

"That girl was naive and wild and playful," Kesha continued. "This song eternalizes a side of myself that I love very much, and now see I have to protect fiercely. The world has changed so much and so have I.⁣ I absolutely love the new lyric change. (Shout out to @reneerapp) Yes it is permanent. ⁣I will re-record it when I have legal rights to!

"Now, my first baby stands for so much," Kesha concluded. "It stands for fiercely protecting fun and unadulterated joy, in myself and in others. The whole ride has been absolute insanity, but the JOY is still riding. ⁣I hope you all can find 3 1/2 minutes of play in this song and connect with your wild child-like joy [red heart emoji]. Thank you for making my life so magical animals, it’s one for the books! ⁣x."

Read More: All About "Tusi": The New Dangerous Drug Connected To Diddy's Lawsuit

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...