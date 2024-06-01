Diddy Gets Two Middle Fingers From Kesha At WeHo Pride: Watch

Kesha once again switched up the lyrics to her 2009 hit, "Tik Tok."

Late last year, Kesha decided to switch up the lyrics to her 2009 track "Tik Tok," omitting Diddy's name in light of the allegations brought against him by his ex-girlfriend Cassie and several others. Since then, disturbing footage of the Bad Boy Records found physically assaulting Cassie in 2016 has surfaced online. For obvious reasons, this only compounded the explosive backlash related to everything he's accused of.

This also appears to have prompted Kesha to double down on the lyrical change, and even take things up a notch at a recent performance. Last night, she graced the stage at WeHo Pride, where she made it extremely clear how she feels about the mogul. "Wake up in the morning like f*** P. Diddy!" she shouted onstage, flipping off the crowd alongside several backup dancers. For those who don't recall, the original lyrics are "Wake up in the morning feeling like P. Diddy."

Kesha Says "F*ck P. Diddy"

 

Of course, the crowd went wild, as they did when the songstress did something similar onstage with Renee Rapp at Coachella in April. It earned her praise from countless social media users and peers, including one of Diddy's most vocal critics, 50 Cent. He took to Instagram to share his reaction to the switch-up as the clip made its rounds online. “LOL she said [middle finger emoji] Fvck P DIDDY," he wrote. "HAHAAHAHA [eyeball emoji] PUFFY LIKE 50 TOLD HER TO SAY THAT!” Clearly, Kesha is having a major comeback, though the same certainly can't be said for Diddy.

After the Cassie assault footage went viral, he apologized in a short Instagram video, though most viewers didn't buy it. He went on to be hit with two additional lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual assault and more. What do you think of Kesha changing up the lyrics to her hit track "Tik Tok"? What about her flipping Diddy off at WeHo Pride? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

