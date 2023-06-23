After nearly a decade of legal drama and repeated counter-suits, Kesha and Dr. Luke’s legal battle has finally come to a close. According to The Daily Mail, the case was expected to go to trial next month but no longer needs to as the two parties have reached a settlement. The announcement of the settlement came in the form of an Instagram post from Kesha containing two statements. Kesha’s statement reads “Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened.” She closed the statement by declaring her happiness to move on from the situation. “Only God knows what happened that night. As I have always said, I cannot recount everything that happened,” it concludes.

The post also included a statement from Dr. Luke where he continued to proclaim his innocence. “While I appreciate Kesha again acknowledging that she cannot recount what happened that night in 2005. I am absolutely certain that nothing happened.” His statement also concludes that he is happy to finally move on from the situation. “I never drugged or assaulted her and would never do that to anyone. For the sake of my family, I have vigorously fought to clear my name for nearly 10 years. It is time for me to put this difficult matter behind me and move on with my life. I wish Kesha well.”

Kesha’s Legal Battle Comes To An End

As the statements imply, Kesha’s lawsuit dates all the way back to an alleged 2005 sexual assault. Just lays week New York declared Dr. Luke a “Limited public figure.” That decision was seen by many as a victory for Kesha as it raised the level of proof necessary for Dr. Luke to prove she acted with malice. The settlement comes nearly 10 years after Kesha originally sued Dr. Luke in 2014. It comes almost 20 years after the original alleged sexual assault happened.

Kesha released her new album Gag Order in May of this year. The project saw her shifting her style into more experimental lanes of pop music than in the past. What do you think of Kesha and Dr. Luke settling their lawsuits? Let us know in the comment section below.

