Kesha Flips "Tik Tok" Lyric To "F*ck P Diddy" At Coachella

Kesha joined Reneé Rapp on stage at Coachella on Sunday to perform her 2010 hit song, “TiK ToK.” The chart-topping track famously features the lyric, "Wake up in the mornin' feelin' like P Diddy." However, in light of the recent allegations against the Bad Boy mogul, Kesha used the opportunity to change it into a diss. She and Rapp both sang: “Wake up in the morning like, f*** P Diddy.” They threw up their middle fingers toward the sky as well.

It's not the first time Kesha has changed the lyric, although it is the most vulgar. Back in November, following Cassie's bombshell lawsuit against Diddy, she sang, "Wake up in the morning feeling just like me!” while performing on her Only Love Tour in Oakland. Cassie settled the lawsuit just a day later, but the drama has gotten exponentially worse for Diddy in the months since.

Kesha Joins Reneé Rapp On Stage

Kesha's move comes after Homeland Security agents raided Diddy's home in Los Angeles and Miami as part of a sex trafficking investigation. Diddy is also facing numerous other lawsuits which accuse him of various instances of misconduct and worse. He's denied all of the claims against him and has yet to face any charges. His lawyer, Aaron Dyers, labeled the raids on his properties a "gross overuse of military-level force" in a statement at the time. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," he elaborated.

Kesha Calls Out Diddy

Check out a clip from Kesha's performance at Coachella above. Be on the lookout for further updates on both Kesha and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

