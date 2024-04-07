50 Cent Says "I Love You, No P. Diddy" At Dreamville Fest

Turns out that the king of Instagram trolling isn't afraid of letting that energy out in an in-person setting... but then again, it's Fif.

50 Cent just hit the stage during Dreamville Fest in North Carolina, and he brought the same Instagram troll energy that he's been relentless with ever since the Diddy allegations kicked into high gear. "I love you, my brother -– no P. Diddy," he said to the crowd, who responded with exclamations, some laughs, and an overall befuddled tone. "I love you... even if you're a sex worker." Of course, the G-Unit mogul didn't really surprise anyone with this jab, as it's pretty much all he's been doing on the 'Gram as of late. Still, to see it at a large scale is pretty wild, and it goes to show that his spirit isn't merely contained by social media.

That being said, 50 Cent has some allegations of sexual assault of his own to address (which he's denied) from Daphne Joy, his child's mother who Diddy stands accused of hiring as a sex worker in Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' $30 million lawsuit against him. On this matter, he's standing by his claim of innocence. Regardless, it seems like everyone that even slightly involves themselves in this situation suddenly has a target on their back for either Sean Combs' defenders or his detractors. But Fif's never been one to put out a fire quietly, and we're sure he'll continue to douse some gasoline on the discussion.

50 Cent Trolls Diddy At Dreamville Fest: Watch

50 Cent aside, the most recent development in the Diddy situation involves another of his alleged sex workers, model Jane Ramey, denying this status. "Yes, I dated someone," she shared, reportedly via her publicist. "Dating someone doesn't directly correlate to any of the false allegations made. How unfortunate we've entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion. What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion. We need to be more conscious as a society when ridiculing people’s lives and relationships merely for enjoyment. I appreciate everyone’s kind messages and support during this time."

Meanwhile, what do you think about this jab? Where does it land among the Queens mogul's other trolls against Puff Daddy? However you may feel, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and more updates on 50 Cent and Diddy.

