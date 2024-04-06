Diddy Relaxes In Miami Beach Amid Federal Sex Trafficking Investigation

Diddy's legal battle only continues to heat up, as last month, two of the mogul's mansions were raided by Homeland Security. The raids were conducted as part of a federal sex trafficking investigation, reportedly brought about by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' lawsuit. His son Christian "King" Combs was also recently hit with a lawsuit for alleged sexual assault, so it's safe to say he has his hands full.

Regardless, Diddy looks to be as relaxed as ever, recently taking a stroll in Miami Beach amid the drama. In photos from his walk, the Bad Boy Records founder wears an all-black outfit, wrapped in a bright orange towel. He chatted with someone on the phone briefly, looking slightly serious, albeit unbothered.

Diddy Looks Unbothered Despite Allegations

P. Diddy seen leaving Bauer Media on November 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images)

While it may seem shocking that Diddy's up to his usual activities considering everything that's been going on, it's not the first time. Last week, a clip of him looking cheerful at a Miami cafe with Stevie J also made its rounds online. They were even later seen enjoying a bike ride together and being swarmed by adoring fans.

One person who hasn't kept a low profile amid the investigation is Diddy's former bodyguard, Gene Deal. He's been vocal about the countless allegations his ex-employer is up against, most recently sharing his take on some potential secret tapes. According to him, if the tapes do exist, there are a lot of people who will soon be exposed. He suspects politicians, princes, and even preachers could appear in them. What do you think of Diddy looking relaxed after his homes were raided by Homeland Security last month? Are you surprised? We're not permitted to post the images directly on HNHH, but if you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the Via link below. Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

