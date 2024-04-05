Lil Rod Hasn't Talked To Diddy Investigators For Testimony, But Is Willing: Report

Reportedly, TMZ's sources confirmed this after reports on Cassie's cooperation with the feds, another of Sean Combs' accusers.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall

The federal investigation into Diddy's alleged criminal activity amid his various sexual assault lawsuits is still a mystery, but supposed reports on it paint a potentially explosive picture. Moreover, according to TMZ, federal authorities have not yet contacted Rodney Jones, also known as Lil Rod, to offer sworn testimony for this process. For those unaware, Jones put forth one of the couple of lawsuits against the music executive, and his shocking claims roped celebrities like Usher and Meek Mill into the mix. Of course, it should be emphasized that this is an unconfirmed report based on secondhand claims, so we still have to see whether he actually participates.

Furthermore, this follows other reports about another Diddy accuser apparently cooperating with this investigation from the FBI. Cassie's lawsuit against him sparked this current wave of scrutiny and judgement, whether that's from the general public, the music and business entertainment industries, or now law enforcement. She reportedly joins others in that cooperation, but until there is an actual federal case prepared against the Bad Boy Records founder, we won't know for sure. Also, there's the possibility that these will only be interviews, and that some of these accusers might not want to appear in a public-facing trial.

Read More: Cuba Gooding Jr. Spotted In Miami Amid Lil Rod’s Diddy Lawsuit

Diddy At 2018 Fox Network Upfront

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images)

While these are a lot of moving and unconfirmed parts to consider, it stands the reason that Diddy's accusers would be of the highest priority when it comes to who the federal investigation wants to talk to. TMZ also claimed through their alleged sources that Rodney Jones is willing to cooperate if the FBI asks him to do so. However, according to their report, he feels patiently satisfied with the federal raids on the rapper's homes. These specifically centered around a sex trafficking investigation that, if true considering their alleged nature, would relate to some of the claims that Lil Rod put forth.

Meanwhile, authorities haven't formally charged Sean Combs with anything, and he denied any and all accusations against him. Interestingly, his settlement with Cassie didn't prevent her cooperation, if reports are true, and he still faces plenty of civil lawsuits whose allegations haven't seen a conclusion. What do you think about this whole debacle? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest news and more updates on the Diddy situation.

Read More: Diddy Raids Lead Several Companies To Ramp Up Documentary Production Amid Federal Investigation: Report

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
TimesTalks Presents: An Evening With Sean "Diddy" CombsMusicDiddy Home Raid: What We Know About The Federal Investigation Into The Music Mogul
2022 Billboard Music Awards - ShowMusicDiddy & Lil Rod Haven't Settled Sexual Assault Lawsuit, Despite Previous Reports
GQ Men Of The Year Party - InsideMusicCassie Reportedly Working With Feds Amid Diddy Investigation
diddy sean combs lawsuitMusicDiddy Accused Of Groping Male Producer's Genitals In New Sexual Assault Lawsuit