Lil Rod Hasn't Talked To Diddy Investigators For Testimony, But Is Willing: Report

The federal investigation into Diddy's alleged criminal activity amid his various sexual assault lawsuits is still a mystery, but supposed reports on it paint a potentially explosive picture. Moreover, according to TMZ, federal authorities have not yet contacted Rodney Jones, also known as Lil Rod, to offer sworn testimony for this process. For those unaware, Jones put forth one of the couple of lawsuits against the music executive, and his shocking claims roped celebrities like Usher and Meek Mill into the mix. Of course, it should be emphasized that this is an unconfirmed report based on secondhand claims, so we still have to see whether he actually participates.

Furthermore, this follows other reports about another Diddy accuser apparently cooperating with this investigation from the FBI. Cassie's lawsuit against him sparked this current wave of scrutiny and judgement, whether that's from the general public, the music and business entertainment industries, or now law enforcement. She reportedly joins others in that cooperation, but until there is an actual federal case prepared against the Bad Boy Records founder, we won't know for sure. Also, there's the possibility that these will only be interviews, and that some of these accusers might not want to appear in a public-facing trial.

Diddy At 2018 Fox Network Upfront

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty Images)

While these are a lot of moving and unconfirmed parts to consider, it stands the reason that Diddy's accusers would be of the highest priority when it comes to who the federal investigation wants to talk to. TMZ also claimed through their alleged sources that Rodney Jones is willing to cooperate if the FBI asks him to do so. However, according to their report, he feels patiently satisfied with the federal raids on the rapper's homes. These specifically centered around a sex trafficking investigation that, if true considering their alleged nature, would relate to some of the claims that Lil Rod put forth.

Meanwhile, authorities haven't formally charged Sean Combs with anything, and he denied any and all accusations against him. Interestingly, his settlement with Cassie didn't prevent her cooperation, if reports are true, and he still faces plenty of civil lawsuits whose allegations haven't seen a conclusion. What do you think about this whole debacle? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, come back to HNHH for the latest news and more updates on the Diddy situation.

