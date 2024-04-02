Cuba Gooding Jr. Spotted In Miami Amid Lil Rod's Diddy Lawsuit

Paparazzi spotted Cuba Gooding Jr. in South Beach, Miami, on Easter Sunday. In a photo published by TMZ, he appears to be checking his phone on the back of a golf cart. Two unknown people are sitting up front. The picture comes after Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones' named him as a co-defendant in his sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy. Additionally, police raided Diddy's nearby Miami property just days beforehand.

In Jones' lawsuit, his lawyers allege Gooding Jr. "began touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones' legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks, and his shoulders." It also says Jones "was extremely uncomfortable and proceeded to lean away from Mr. Gooding Jr… He rejected his advances and Mr. Gooding Jr. did not stop until Mr. Jones forcibly pushed him away."

Cuba Gooding Jr. Appears In New York Court

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Cuba Gooding Jr. Arrives at N.Y.S. Supreme Court during sentencing on October 13, 2022 in New York City. The Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr., plead guilty to charges of forcible touching and sex abuse. The criminal charges Gooding plead guilty to were brought against him after a worker at a New. York nightclub alleged he forcibly kissed her, while he also faced charges stemming from three other incidents in which he stood accused of forcible touching or abuse. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Gooding Jr. hasn't broken his silence on Jones' lawsuit but hasn't been seen with Diddy at all as of late. Diddy, for his part, has denied the allegations stemming from the lawsuit. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines,” a statement from his lawyers reads. It further argues: “We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them.”

We're not permitted to post the images directly on HotNewHipHop. If you'd like to see them, you can do so by clicking the "Via" link below. Additionally, Be on the lookout for further updates on Cuba Gooding Jr. and Rodney Jones' lawsuit on HotNewHipHop.

