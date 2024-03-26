Cuba Gooding Jr. Now Included In Lil Rod's Diddy Sexual Assault Lawsuit: Report

Diddy's life just continues to crumble in each and every way. The most recent reports are especially disheartening for the longtime rap figure as his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were just raided. The feds got involved due to all of the sexual trafficking allegations against him. TMZ secured footage of the raids and it is just wild seeing all of this unfold. Lil Rod is one of the biggest names that have been tangled up in this mess as he filed a sexual assault lawsuit against him last month. However, according to XXL, Lil Rod says that actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is also a part of this.

Allegedly, Cuba Gooding Jr "began touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones' legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks, and his shoulders." The lawsuit also says that, "[He] was extremely uncomfortable and proceeded to lean away from Mr. Gooding Jr... He rejected his advances and Mr. Gooding Jr. did not stop until Mr. Jones forcibly pushed him away."

Lil Rod's Newest Defendant Has Not Been Charged Yet

Apparently, all of this went down on Diddy's yacht in the U.S. Virgin Islands back in January of 2023. As of now, Cuba Gooding Jr. has not been charged with any crimes. The original Lil Rod lawsuit against Diddy was amended on Monday. Furthermore, NBC News representative parties for the rapper and Gooding Jr. have not spoken to the media company after reaching out for comments. This is not the first time the actor has been hit with sexual assault allegations either. In 2022 and 2023 he was involved with separate cases, even pleading guilty in '22.

What are your thoughts on Cuba Gooding Jr. being added to the Lil Rod sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy? Do you think this actually went down, why or why not? How long do you see all of this taking to be resolved? What are your reactions to the recent raid conducted at Diddy's homes being raided? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Lil Rod, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Diddy. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of music and pop culture.

