sexual assault accusation
- MusicLil Rod Also Trying To Sue Diddy For Publishing On Top Of His Sexual Assault ClaimsLil Rod started a GoFundMe page to help cover attorney costs and is not going to "let [this] happen."By Zachary Horvath
- MusicAxl Rose Sued For Alleged Sexual Assault By Former Penthouse ModelFormer penthouse model Sheila Kennedy accuses Axl Rose of attacking her "while he was in a sexual, volatile rage."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicL.A. Reid Sued By Former Employee For Alleged Sexual Assault: ReportThis is far from the first accusation levied against the music executive.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureSabrina Peterson On T.I.'s Confrontation With Comedian: "I Was More Than Triggered"Sabrina Peterson reacted to T.I.'s tirade at a comedian who brought up his sexual assault allegations.By Cole Blake