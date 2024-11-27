Dee Devlin Ruthlessly Insults Conor McGregor's Sexual Assault Accuser

MMA: UFC 246-McGregor vs Cerrone
January 18, 2020; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Conor McGregor celebrates with girlfriend Dee Devlin his victory against Donald Cerrone during UFC 246 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
McGregor's fiancee was livid.

Conor McGregor was found liable of sexual assault on Friday. The MMA star lost the civil trail after he was accused of raping a woman named Nikita Hand in a hotel room. He's been ordered to pay $250K in damages. McGregor has confirmed that he plans to appeal the result of the trial. Several brands have already terminated partnerships with the MMA fighter, however. McGregor's fiancee, Dee Devlin, was livid over the result of the trial, and decided to target McGregor's accuser as a result.

Devlin started off cordially via Instagram. She posted a photo of her and McGregor with their children and assured fans that they will remain vigilant together. "Me and my man created a beautiful life together [and] I love him." Dee Devlin also claimed that she trusts and believes Conor McGregor's side of things when it comes to Nikita Hand's assault allegations. Fans of the MMA fighter flocked to the comments to praise Devlin for staying behind his side. It was Devlin's Instagram Story, though, that turned up the heat with regards to her anger.

Dee Devlin Voiced Support For Fiance Conor McGregor

Dee Devlin went on a ruthless social media rant against Nikita Hand and the public shame Hand has caused her husband. She tore into Hand's character, and her behavior in the days leading up to the alleged sexual assault. "Imagine a woman, with her own boyfriend and child," Devlin wrote. "Sending texting provocative pictures of herself to another woman's man with a family and child on the way." Devlin called Hand out for repeatedly sending pictures to Conor McGregor. "What kind of woman are you?," she asked.

It was Dee Devlin's closing statement, though, that proved most withering. McGregor's fiancee had already established a strong dislike for Hand, but she got particularly nasty by bring children into her tirade. Devlin claimed that Nikita Hand would serve as an example of how not to behave for her own kids moving forward. "My sons will be warned women like you exist in the world," Devlin asserted. McGregor issued a statement of his own. He was more apologetic than critical, however. He thanked his fans, and singled Devlin and his children out for their continued support.

...