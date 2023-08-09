Conor McGregor Showers Fiancee With Gifts For 36th Birthday

Conor McGregor went all-out to celebrate the 36th birthday of fiancée Dee Devlin. The couple have been together since 2008, meeting right after McGregor quit his job to pursue MMA full-time. Devlin is currently pregnant with the couple’s fourth child. Despite recent hardships, such as McGregor being accused of rape, the couple appears stronger than ever. While Devlin has not explicitly addressed the accusations, there has been nothing to indicate that they have put any public strain on the relationship.

McGregor currently remains away from the UFC as he continues to rehab from a broken leg that has sidelined him for the past two years. Moreover, McGregor appears unable to decide on a comeback fight. While it was widely expected that he would conclude his time on The Ultimate Fighter by taking on rival coach Michael Chandler, McGregor has appeared less and less interested in the fight in recent weeks. Meanwhile, very few fights (beyond Jake Paul) seem interested in fight the veteran brawler.

McGregor Gets Massive Gift Haul For Devlin

“Baby my love for you is as deep as the ocean! Here is the limited edition ocean @chanelofficial bag, among other things you love! I love you baby, happy birthday ❤️,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. The caption was accompanied by pictures of the massive haul, as well as the extravagant decorations that McGregor had organized during the family’s current boat vacation. The McGregor family is currently yachting off the coast of France, hence the more nautical location of the party.

However, it’s not been all fun and games for McGregor as of late. He’s been catching a lot of heat for a recent spate of fiery remarks. He was all but accused of steroid use after attempting to call out Justin Gaethje for this BMF title win. Meanwhile, he also attempted to inject himself into the Jake Paul-Nate Diaz aftermath by calling out Diaz for an “abysmal” fight. That in particular was a bold move given that a) McGregor has previously lost to Diaz and b) McGregor’s own professional boxing debut didn’t go any better.

