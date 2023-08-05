Jorge Masvidal Calls Conor McGregor A “B*tch,” Wants To Fight Him In The Street

Jorge Masvidal recently had a conversation with Michael Babcock for TMZ Sports, hinting at a possible UFC return. When asked who he would take on amid his return, he replied, “Whoever’s got the BMF belt.” Conor McGregor was then mentioned, and Masvidal revealed that he’s got a bit of a bone to pick with the MMA star. “Really I would like to fight Conor because he’s such a b*tch,” he explained. “I can’t stand that dude. But him on the street for free, ’cause he’ll never fight me in the ring.”

Masvidal continued, “He never mentions my f***ing name in a comment.””[McGregor] calling out Dustin and Justin,” he added, “Shut the f**k up, and do the due process. You f***ing b*tch!” It’s clear that Masvidal has some ongoing beef with McGregor, and he’s looking to squash it outside of the ring.

Jorge Masvidal Says He “Can’t Stand” Conor McGregor

According to Masvidal, the only opportunity he would get to take on McGregor is on the street. “Conor doesn’t want [a fight with me]. He’s shut it down like 3 or 4 times and he’s told people that I’m too big for him, yet he’s at my weight class, 170,” he explained. He then went on to give some grisly details of how he’d win against McGregor. “He knows that the way that I’d beat him is the way that he wins fights. Stand up, f***ing punching his teeth in and kicking his ribs in,” he shared. “So I know it’s just not good for his brand.”

As for Masvidal’s potential return to the UFC, he didn’t give a clear timeline as to when he plans to do so. Having just retired in April, it appears that it won’t be happening anytime soon. “I think I’m going to have to come back and snatch that belt up real quick. Something like that. But not at [155 lbs.], they gotta come up to [170 lbs.],” he said. “A UFC fight. Not now, but at some point, I think I gotta come back.“

