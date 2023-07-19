Police Investigate Incident At Funeral Attended By Conor McGregor

Police are investigating reports of an altercation at a pub in Birkenhead, England that may have involved UFC star, Conor McGregor. Police were called to The Saddle Club on Roman Road around 7:50PM on July 18 following reports of an “altercation”. The pub had been hosted an event tied to the funeral of an unnamed individual reportedly related to McGregor. “Officers attended the pub and spoke to a number of people,” cops said in a statement. “Further enquiries are being carried out to establish what has taken place. At this stage no complaints have been made and nobody has been arrested.”

However, intrigue was sparked after a video emerged of McGregor hurriedly leaving the establishment. McGregor was seen leaving with two security guards before the cops arrived. According to a spokesperson for the pub, McGregor had been “upset by the actions of certain people attending the funeral” and chose to leave. “Mr. McGregor’s security detail decided it necessary to leave to avoid unnecessary speculation and attention,” the spokesperson added. Reportedly, McGregor had been in high spirits earlier in the day.

Latest Drama For McGregor

The incident was likely nothing more than an argument. However, it’s just the latest scandal that McGregor has found himself in. The Miami Heat reportedly backed out of a deal to promote McGregor’s pain relief spray last month. This came after McGregor hospitalized the Heat’s mascot in a promotion gone wrong during the NBA Finals. While McGregor claimed the man was “okay”, it appeared that the NBA franchise did not want to be linked to McGregor.

Furthermore, McGregor is still at the center of a rape investigation also linked to Game 4 of the NBA Finals. A woman alleges that security guards separated her from her friend and forced her into a men’s bathroom at Miami’s Kaseya Center. McGregor was allegedly already waiting in there for her. The MMA fighter then proceeded to “violently kiss” the woman before forcing her to perform oral sex on him, a letter from her attorney alleged. Furthermore, McGregor reportedly attempted to sodomize the woman before she escaped. McGregor has denied the allegations, however, the case has not yet been formally dismissed by the Miami Police Department.

[via]