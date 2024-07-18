Conor McGregor Takes Shots At Jake Paul, Calls Him A "Dweeb"

Conor McGregor did not leave how he feels about Jake Paul up to interpretation. Ahead of Paul's next boxing bout against mixed martial artist and bare knuckle boxer Mike Perry, McGregor put his stake in the ground. At a press conference in Spain, McGregor called Paul a "dweeb" of a thing, praising Perry for his career with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.
"Look at what has happened to Michael Perry, one of our big stars here," McGregor said. "He's had such a rise in the sport. Now he's up against a little dweeb of a thing in a fight this weekend. And we're all rooting for him." Perry has grown into a star for BKFC, winning the "King of Violence" Championship against former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez. It's a symbolic, bragging rights title in the same way that the BMF Championship is for the UFC.
Conor McGregor Calls Jake Paul A "Dweeb"
Conor McGregor was supposed to return to MMA at UFC 303 in a fight against Michael Chandler, who he coached against in the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. However, McGregor pulled out of the fight because of an injury. The UFC has yet to announce a new date. McGregor's last fight ended quickly, when he broke his ankle in the first round of a clash with Donald Cerrone. McGregor's trash talk is famous, and "dweeb" is remarkably low on the list of insults he's hurled towards his peers.
Mike Perry replaced Mike Tyson, Jake Paul's original opponent, for this weekend. Tyson pulled out of the fight out of suffering an injury in training. Paul and Tyson rescheduled the fight for November, which will be the first live sporting event to air on Netflix. Fans have been critical of Paul's boxing career, calling out the fact that many of his opponents are non-boxers. Paul's only loss in professional boxing was against Tommy Fury, the younger brother of Tyson Fury. Even in his late 50s, the legendary Iron Mike would have been a challenging opponent. Fans will have to wait a few months for that fight to take place. For now, Perry will aim to give Paul his second loss on Saturday night.