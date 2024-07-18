Conor McGregor Takes Shots At Jake Paul, Calls Him A "Dweeb"

Could McGregor be trying to fight Jake Paul?

Conor McGregor did not leave how he feels about Jake Paul up to interpretation. Ahead of Paul's next boxing bout against mixed martial artist and bare knuckle boxer Mike Perry, McGregor put his stake in the ground. At a press conference in Spain, McGregor called Paul a "dweeb" of a thing, praising Perry for his career with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

"Look at what has happened to Michael Perry, one of our big stars here," McGregor said. "He's had such a rise in the sport. Now he's up against a little dweeb of a thing in a fight this weekend. And we're all rooting for him." Perry has grown into a star for BKFC, winning the "King of Violence" Championship against former UFC Lightweight Champion Eddie Alvarez. It's a symbolic, bragging rights title in the same way that the BMF Championship is for the UFC.

Conor McGregor was supposed to return to MMA at UFC 303 in a fight against Michael Chandler, who he coached against in the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. However, McGregor pulled out of the fight because of an injury. The UFC has yet to announce a new date. McGregor's last fight ended quickly, when he broke his ankle in the first round of a clash with Donald Cerrone. McGregor's trash talk is famous, and "dweeb" is remarkably low on the list of insults he's hurled towards his peers.