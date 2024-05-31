Mike Tyson & Jake Paul Fight Postponed Due To Former's Health

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Arlington Press Conference
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 16: (L-R) Mike Tyson, Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul pose onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)
This may come as a disappointing surprise for fans who were looking forward to seeing Mike Tyson and Jake Paul face off.

Most Valuable Productions announced on Friday afternoon (May 31) that the scheduled boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson for July 20 has been pushed back. "The upcoming highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will unfortunately be postponed," they relayed on social media. "During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations.

"Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level," the statement continued. "The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority. We fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself. Mike is expected to return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks. [He] is eager to get back in the ring. MVP anticipates rescheduling the match to later this year at AT&T Stadium. We look forward to an exciting and well-prepared contest between these two exceptional athletes. The new date of the fight will be announced by next Friday, June 7th."

Read More: Cam’ron & Mase Reveal Why They Turned Down Mike Tyson’s Walk-Out Offer For Jake Paul Fight

Postponement Announcement For Mike Tyson & Jake Paul's Boxing Match

"I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time," Mike Tyson stated. "Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flareup, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover. My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s. I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time. But in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone's patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year."

"I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night," Jake Paul remarked. "My fans know I don't want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best. But let there be no mistake. When he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish. Paul versus Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup."

Read More: Lil Wayne Explains His Mike Tyson & Jake Paul Fight Prediction

