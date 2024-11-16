Mike Tyson Says He "Almost Died" Ahead Of Shocking Loss To Jake Paul

BYCole Blake2.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Boxing: Tyson vs Paul Press Conference
Nov 13, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Mike Tyson speaks to the media about his upcoming fight with Jake Paul at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Mike Tyson is taking a positive outlook.

Mike Tyson says he's grateful for the opportunity to fight Jake Paul, who he labeled a "talented fighter" in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday afternoon. The statement comes after Paul defeated him by unanimous decision on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in what was a one-sided affair. Tyson, who is 58 years old, held up for all eight rounds against the 27-year-old social media star.

"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time," Tyson began. "I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you."

Read More: Jake Paul Wins Mike Tyson Boxing Match By Unanimous Decision

Mike Tyson Fights Jake Paul

Nov 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, UNITED STATES; Mike Tyson (black gloves) fights Jake Paul (silver gloves) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images.

Tyson and Paul were originally slated to face off back on July 20, but the legendary boxer ended up suffering an ulcer flare-up during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles back in May. “I went to the bathroom and I threw up blood," Tyson revealed on Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson, as caught by USA Today. "The next thing I know I'm on the floor. I was defecating tar.’’

Mike Tyson Reflects On Losing To Jake Paul

After the fight, Paul sang Tyson's praises. "He's a legend," he said, as caught by ESPN. "He's the greatest to ever do it, he's the GOAT. I look up to him. I'm inspired by him, and we wouldn't be here without him. He's an icon. He's the toughest man on the planet." The match aired on Netflix, serving as the streaming service's first venture into airing live sports. It wasn't smooth sailing for the streamer, as buffering problems were cited on social media by numerous viewers. Check out Mike Tyson's entire statement about losing to Jake Paul below.

Read More: Hip-Hop Can't Believe That Mike Tyson Lost To Jake Paul: See Rappers' Reactions

[Via] [Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...