Mike Tyson Says He "Almost Died" Ahead Of Shocking Loss To Jake Paul

Mike Tyson says he's grateful for the opportunity to fight Jake Paul, who he labeled a "talented fighter" in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday afternoon. The statement comes after Paul defeated him by unanimous decision on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in what was a one-sided affair. Tyson, who is 58 years old, held up for all eight rounds against the 27-year-old social media star.
"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won. I’m grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time," Tyson began. "I almost died in June. Had 8 blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won. To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for. Thank you."
Mike Tyson Fights Jake Paul
Tyson and Paul were originally slated to face off back on July 20, but the legendary boxer ended up suffering an ulcer flare-up during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles back in May. “I went to the bathroom and I threw up blood," Tyson revealed on Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson, as caught by USA Today. "The next thing I know I'm on the floor. I was defecating tar.’’
Mike Tyson Reflects On Losing To Jake Paul
After the fight, Paul sang Tyson's praises. "He's a legend," he said, as caught by ESPN. "He's the greatest to ever do it, he's the GOAT. I look up to him. I'm inspired by him, and we wouldn't be here without him. He's an icon. He's the toughest man on the planet." The match aired on Netflix, serving as the streaming service's first venture into airing live sports. It wasn't smooth sailing for the streamer, as buffering problems were cited on social media by numerous viewers. Check out Mike Tyson's entire statement about losing to Jake Paul below.