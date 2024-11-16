Drake Loses $355K After Betting On Mike Tyson To Beat Jake Paul

The Drake curse continues.

Drake has taken lots of bumps and bruises in 2024. The rapper lost the biggest hip hop battle of the 21st century, despite turning in a strong effort. He lost $300K betting on Canada in the Copa America game, then $500K betting on the winner of the Stanley Cup. Well, the 6 God took another L on Friday, as Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson in a boxing match. Drake put $355K down on Iron Mike to secure the victory, but it wasn't even close. Seriously. Paul won the match by unanimous decision.

Drake posted his betting stub in the hours leading up to the Paul vs. Tyson fight. "I'm late but I’m here money on the liiiiiiiiine for today," he wrote on Instagram. "And tmrw @stake I need some dubs." Well, he did not secure those dubs. Drake and fellow Young Money alumni Tyga bet big on Mike Tyson to pull an upset, and he did anything but. Fans in the crowd actually started booing during the later rounds, and it was widely inferred by many that Paul was taking it easy on Tyson out of respect. DJ Akademiks posited this on Twitter. He also decided to poke fun at Drake for losing yet another huge sports bet.

Drake Continues His Streak Of Losing Sports Bets

"Drake my mans," Ak tweeted. "But once I seen him bet on Tyson I knew he lost." This sentiment was echoed throughout the Twittersphere, actually. Lots of people were betting on Mike Tyson to win, and were horrified to see that the 6 God put money down on their side. The memes were plentiful, and even professional accounts like ESPN Bets got in on the fun. They posted a gif of a panicked Jon Bernthal in The Punisher under the text: "Mike Tyson bettors after seeing Drake bet on him to win."

Other fans were more bitter in their responses. "Mike Tyson might not have won but at least Drake lost," one of them tweeted out. Then there was a user who noted, as we did at the top, that Drizzy has really had a brutal calendar year. "Dude can’t catch a break this year," they pointed out. We could list out the other captions that fans provided, but we think a roundup of the funniest and most notable reactions to the Drake curse would be more effective. Check out our top picks below.

