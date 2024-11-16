Jake Paul Has Some Strong Words For Gervonta Davis After Boxing Challenge

Will they ever face off?

Jake Paul is on a very high horse after beating Mike Tyson in their long-awaited boxing match in Texas on Friday night (November 15). A lot of people within the combat sports world and outside of it continue to react to the showdown, whether in positive or negative ways. Also, this led to plenty of challenges and reflections on both boxers' actual talents, such as superstar lightweight Gervonta Davis saying that he would "beat the brakes" off of Paul if they ever stepped into the ring together. When a reporter asked the content creator-turned-fighter about this, he let out a small chuckle, and his colleague posited that Davis needs Paul, presumably for attention, money, status, or a real challenge.

"Yeah, I mean, I'd be down," Jake Paul responded to Gervonta Davis' boasting. "Let's run it. Like, I'd be super, super down. Is there a height limit in boxing? [...] Yeah, [Conor McGregor] will never do that, though," he answered when asked if he sees a bout with the skilled combatant happening in the future. "He knows. He knows way, way, way better than that. He's not his own boss." "One, he's under contract. And two, he won't do it," Paul's colleague added.

Jake Paul Responds To Gervonta Davis

With all this in mind, we know that Jake Paul must feel like he's on top of the world after proving many of his haters wrong. A lot of people bet against him in his Mike Tyson fight, including a losing bet from Drake that cost him $355K. They say success is the best revenge, and since it's a dish best served cold, we don't doubt that the Ohio native will talk a lot of smack to anyone ahead of his next moves.