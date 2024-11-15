Mike Tyson Wallops Jake Paul During Weigh In For Boxing Match

Boxing: Tyson vs Paul Weigh-In
Nov 14, 2024; Irving, TX, USA; Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul after weighing in at the Toyota Music Factory. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The fight started early.

Absolute chaos. That's the phrase that comes to mind when describing the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing match. These two celebrities could not be further apart in style and in approach, and yet, they are scheduled to get in the ring with each other on November 15. The evening before, Mike Tyson and Jake Paul did the customary weigh in. It all seemed like good fun until the former decided to start the fight a little early, and slap Paul in the face.

The actual weigh in went smoothly enough. Mike Tyson came in at 228.4 pounds, while Jake Paul came in at a slightly lighter 227.2 pounds. The two men then came off the scale and partook in a classic stare down. It's a situation fans have seen Tyson in dozens of times before. Paul has even grown accustomed to these thanks to his recent career pivot towards boxing. What happened next, though, was anything but normal. Mike Tyson decided to haul off and slap Paul across the side of the head with his right arm. As was previously stated, chaos ensued. People rushed in to separate the two men, and all Tyson had to say was: "talk is over."

Jake Paul Called Mike Tyson An "Angry Elf" In Return

Jake Paul didn't miss a beat, to his credit. He answered right back with trash talk of his own. "I didn't even feel it," he barked back. "He's angry. He's an angry little elf. Mike Tyson, that was a cute little slap. I'm f*cking him up. It's personal now." Say what you will about the antics of professional boxing, but Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are selling it. Chaos the night before the main event is a great way to remind fans to tune in. In case you needed evidence for this, Netflix clipped and posted the viral slap moment on social media within an hour of it taking place.

Jake Paul proceeded to milk the moment on social media. He hopped on Twitter and decided to take the angle of being starstruck by a fighter of Mike Tyson's pedigree. "This a pinch me moment," the Vlogger-turned-fighter wrote. "I got slapped by Mike Tyson." The internet flooded Paul's mentions, of course, and the photo of Tyson making contact with Paul's head went viral in what felt like nanoseconds. These two know how to play the game, and fans will be tuned in to see the fight on Friday.

