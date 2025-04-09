Fabolous Fires Back After Hazel-E Makes Bold Claims About His Alleged Girlfriend’s Death

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 26: Rapper Fabolous attends Opium Saturday Nights at Opium on October 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
During a recent appearance on "Unwine With Tasha K," Hazel-E alleged that Fabolous' girlfriend died of HPV-related cervical cancer.

During her recent appearance on Unwine With Tasha K, Hazel-E had a lot to say about Fabolous. The personality alleged that one of his girlfriends in Houston passed away from cervical cancer caused by an untreated STI. A clip of the conversation was shared on Instagram, prompting backlash from some social media users. While some took issue with Hazel-E airing the business of someone who's allegedly passed on, others took the opportunity to fact-check some of her claims.

She took to the comments section to defend herself, insisting that her intention was simply to spread awareness about women's health issues. "Allegedly is what I heard from a veryyyyyyyy reliable source… bv, hpv…tomatoes tomatoes… shedding light on women’s health was the point of this conversation," she wrote. It doesn't look like Fabolous appreciated her remarks, however.

Hazel-E & Tasha K

He replied to her comment with a series of clown emojis, making it clear how he feels about her claims. She was quick to fire back, writing "You love fighting with women." At the time of writing, he's yet to publicly address the alleged death of his girlfriend publicly. This isn't the first time one of Hazel-E's chats with Tasha K has sparked controversy, however. Back in 2023, she also had some choice words for Cardi B, who she accused of failing to properly credit Nicki Minaj.

"When you really take Nicki for who she is and her body of work and what she did for female rap, and you don’t want to give her credit?” she said at the time. Cardi appeared to target Hazel-E in a heated rant shortly after. “Not only don’t I know these h*es, these h*es don’t even stay on my f*cking mind," she said in part. "Like, these b*tches don’t even be on my f*cking mind and I be on theirs."

