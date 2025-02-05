Fabolous, Lexa Gates & Jadakiss Rep The East Coast With Great Pride On Kith's "New York To The World" Single

Almost one year ago on the dot, New York streetwear and lifestyle brand Kith launched their very own record label. Alongside their foray into the music world, a single was shared to kick things into gear. Cam'ron and Swizz Beatz were tasked with assisting Kith and its CEO, Ronnie Fieg, in bringing hype to this endeavor. "Last Stop" was also released to help announce the company's upcoming spring collection at the time. Moreover, a soundtrack was going to accompany the clothing drop. However, no project has come since the single hit streaming on this day exactly. There's a possibility the lone record was "soundtracking" last year's drop. That might be the case this upcoming season for Kith as they have now dropped another record with three more NY-bred artists.
This time, it's a mixture of old and new acts. Longtime collaborators Fabolous and Jadakiss are the veterans leading the way, with underground sensation Lexa Gates ushering in the future of New York hip-hop. If you haven't heard of her yet, we highly encourage you to check out her 2024 project Elite Vessel. It got a lot of industry and internet buzz thanks to highlights such as "Stupid," "Lover," among other tracks. She's from Queens and blends neo soul, alternative hip-hop and R&B in a really unique and colorful way. She's also a great singer as well, and she handles the chorus on this anthemic East Coast banger produced by Scott Storch. Fab and Kiss bring the street edge they are known for while warning everyone to never mess with their hometown.