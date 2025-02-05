Kanye West Gets Handsy With Bianca Censori Before Shutting Down Street For A Photoshoot

BY Cole Blake 681 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/WireImage)
Kanye West and Bianca Censori's antics aren't done yet.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were once again spotted packing on the PDA while stepping out in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. In photos obtained by TMZ, West can be seen grabbing at his partner's backside as they left a dinner. Out of character, Censori rocked a conservative outfit, covering most of her body in white. Kanye, on the other hand, wore all black with a jacket and jeans.

During their night out in West Hollywood, the two blocked off an entire street for a photoshoot for Censori. Paparazzi snapped dozens of pictures as she exited a vehicle and made her way into a nearby building with West. The moment was caught on video by TMZ as well. Prior to Tuesday's night out, West and Censori made countless headlines for their antics at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. Arriving at the event, West advised Censori to drop her fur coat on the red carpet, revealing that she was wearing nothing but a sheer dress and no underwear.

Read More: Kanye West Shows Off How He's Using AI In The Making Of "Bully"

Kanye West Flaunts Bianca Censori's Popularity

The move sparked tons of backlash on social media and may even end up costing West a huge business deal in Japan. According to the Daily Mail, Japanese investors are furious with West as he recently inked a $20 million deal to perform two shows at the Tokyo Dome in May. "Kanye is just ****ing up every opportunity that comes to him. The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan," an insider told the outlet. "Japan is having a cultural awakening about women's rights and the MeToo movement is really strong here. What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control which is utterly unacceptable. He has completely culturally misjudged Japan."

Regardless of the backlash, West is still standing by the move. On Instagram, he wrote that his wife is the "most googled human on earth" while showing off a new collection of Yeezy clothing for women.

Read More: Kanye West Flaunts Bianca Censori's Popularity After Grammy Scandal

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Music Kanye West's Shocking Antics At The Grammys May Have Cost Him A $20 Million Deal In Japan 1338
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023 Relationships Kanye West & Bianca Censori Host Impromptu Paparazzi Photoshoot 1.8K
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Music Kanye West Flaunts Bianca Censori's Popularity After Grammy Scandal 423
Prototypes: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Music Bianca Censori's Sister Breaks Silence On Her & Kanye West's Shocking Grammys Look 3.2K