Kanye West Gets Handsy With Bianca Censori Before Shutting Down Street For A Photoshoot

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were once again spotted packing on the PDA while stepping out in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. In photos obtained by TMZ, West can be seen grabbing at his partner's backside as they left a dinner. Out of character, Censori rocked a conservative outfit, covering most of her body in white. Kanye, on the other hand, wore all black with a jacket and jeans.

During their night out in West Hollywood, the two blocked off an entire street for a photoshoot for Censori. Paparazzi snapped dozens of pictures as she exited a vehicle and made her way into a nearby building with West. The moment was caught on video by TMZ as well. Prior to Tuesday's night out, West and Censori made countless headlines for their antics at the Grammy Awards on Sunday. Arriving at the event, West advised Censori to drop her fur coat on the red carpet, revealing that she was wearing nothing but a sheer dress and no underwear.

Kanye West Flaunts Bianca Censori's Popularity

The move sparked tons of backlash on social media and may even end up costing West a huge business deal in Japan. According to the Daily Mail, Japanese investors are furious with West as he recently inked a $20 million deal to perform two shows at the Tokyo Dome in May. "Kanye is just ****ing up every opportunity that comes to him. The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan," an insider told the outlet. "Japan is having a cultural awakening about women's rights and the MeToo movement is really strong here. What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control which is utterly unacceptable. He has completely culturally misjudged Japan."