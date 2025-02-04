Kanye West's Shocking Antics At The Grammys May Have Cost Him A $20 Million Deal In Japan

Kanye West may have lost out on a $20 million deal to perform two shows at the Tokyo Dome in May following his antics at the Grammy Awards. According to a new report from The Daily Mail, Japanese investors are furious with West for bringing Bianca Censori to the ceremony as she wore only a sheer dress with no underwear underneath.

"Kanye is just ****ing up every opportunity that comes to him. The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan," the insider said. "Japan is having a cultural awakening about women's rights and the MeToo movement is really strong here. What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control which is utterly unacceptable. He has completely culturally misjudged Japan."

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Walk Grammys Red Carpet

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Another source for the outlet explained that the stunt could affect his ability to perform in the country. They explained: "The investors in Japan who are backing the concerts are extremely upset by this. It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows. He has greatly misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people towards these activities. He's just not welcome any more. This will be a big blow for him because he has been living in Japan for around a year now, almost full time, and I guess he did not see this coming."