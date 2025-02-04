Kanye West's Shocking Antics At The Grammys May Have Cost Him A $20 Million Deal In Japan

BY Cole Blake 1081 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025
MILAN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 23: Kanye West and Bianca Censori attends the Marni fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 23, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)
Kanye West's behavior at the event may prove costly.

Kanye West may have lost out on a $20 million deal to perform two shows at the Tokyo Dome in May following his antics at the Grammy Awards. According to a new report from The Daily Mail, Japanese investors are furious with West for bringing Bianca Censori to the ceremony as she wore only a sheer dress with no underwear underneath.

"Kanye is just ****ing up every opportunity that comes to him. The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan," the insider said. "Japan is having a cultural awakening about women's rights and the MeToo movement is really strong here. What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control which is utterly unacceptable. He has completely culturally misjudged Japan."

Read More: Kanye West Threatens To Turn Off Comments Amid Bianca Censori Backlash, Nukes His IG Instead

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Walk Grammys Red Carpet
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (EDITOR'S NOTE: Image contains nudity) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Another source for the outlet explained that the stunt could affect his ability to perform in the country. They explained: "The investors in Japan who are backing the concerts are extremely upset by this. It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows. He has greatly misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people towards these activities. He's just not welcome any more. This will be a big blow for him because he has been living in Japan for around a year now, almost full time, and I guess he did not see this coming."

West has been facing tons of backlash to the move on social media as well. He even scrubbed his Instagram page on Tuesday as fans continue to complain about Censori's public nudity. West has been living in Tokyo as he continues to work on his upcoming studio album, Bully.

Read More: Kanye West & Bianca Censori Immediately Dipped The Grammys After Their Controversial Red Carpet Walk

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Prototypes: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Music Bianca Censori's Sister Breaks Silence On Her & Kanye West's Shocking Grammys Look 2.3K
67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Gossip Bianca Censori Catches A Huge Break Following Kanye West Grammys Stunt 2.4K
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023 Relationships Bianca Censori Stuns In Tiny Bikini Top, Enjoys Italy With Kanye West 50.1K
Marni - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 Streetwear Bianca Censori Sports Tight White Mini-Dress For LA Shopping Spree 2.7K