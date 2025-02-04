Kanye West Threatens To Turn Off Comments Amid Bianca Censori Backlash, Nukes His IG Instead

Kanye West and Bianca Censori became the subject of headlines on Sunday night at the Grammys. Why? Well, it all has to do with the fact that Censori showed up on the red carpet in nothing but a see-through one-piece. Overall, she might as well have been naked. You could see everything, and there were a lot of outraged people out there. Some have accused Ye of grooming Censori into wearing these outfits. Meanwhile, others believe the outfit was just obscene and that it sets a very bad example.

Last night, Kanye West was on Instagram where he was showing off some of the garments he is preparing for his new Yeezy line. One of which is a new onesie which is meant to be one of Yeezys first women-exclusive items. Censori was the model posing in the new garment and as you can imagine, there were various negative comments all over Ye's post. These comments accused the legendary artist of grooming and parading his wife around as an object. Kanye made a post threatening to turn his IG comments off, although he took much more drastic measures instead.

Kanye West Deletes All Of His Instagram Posts

Image via Instagram

As you can see in the screenshot above, Kanye West nuked his Instagram by deleting all of his posts. While his account is still up, he has decided that the negative comments against him simply are not worth his time and effort. Overall, Ye is known for deleting his IG posts as he goes. He has never kept a steady archive of posts. However, the timing of this is the least surprising thing Ye has done all weekend long.