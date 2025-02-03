Kanye West & Bianca Censori Immediately Dipped The Grammys After Their Controversial Red Carpet Walk

When Kanye West and Bianca Censori pulled up to the 2025 Grammy Awards' red carpet last night (Sunday, February 2), people's jaws hit the floor for various reasons. The big one was Censori's outfit choice, which we're sure we don't need to get into too much here. But people also reacted to the spontaneity and bizarre nature of this appearance to begin with, especially in its aftermath. Initial reports suggested that the couple was kicked out because they showed up without having an invite, but according to Variety, another source claims that this is "not true" and that they "walked the carpet, got in [Ye's] car, and left."

Either possibility sounds very much like the Kanye West we know today, so we can't really express surprise at this initial alleged misinformation. People just went wild over Bianca Censori's look at first, something that the Chicago artist went into more detail with later that night. But it also feels different from other Ye award show antics, as it seems like he has one foot in the door and another waiting outside.

Kanye West & Bianca Censori Reportedly Left The Grammys

In addition, Kanye West's Grammys appearance also caught steam thanks to his run-in with one of the world's biggest streamers right now: Kai Cenat. They dapped up on a street corner at the ceremony after previously dropping various hints that they will stream together, whether that's in Japan or anywhere else. Maybe this will eventually happen in the future, but as with all things in the Yeezy mogul's orbit, we want to take it with a grain of salt and just wait to believe it until we see it. This Grammy Awards link-up certainly adds fuel to that fire, though.

Before the Grammys even started, folks noticed that Kanye West only follows Taylor Swift on Instagram right now, a curious development given their history. But that didn't really pan out into anything, and Ye and Bianca Censori reportedly left the awards show before any more viral moments could occur. We'll see if they have more to say about this in the near future or if they will just rest on the shock of their red carpet walk.