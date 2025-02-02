Kanye West Apologizes For Unhinged Tweet About Wanting To Sleep With Kamala Harris

Kanye West is certainly no stranger to stirring up controversy, and he did just that last night with an unexpected tweet spree. In a series of posts, he saluted Donald Trump, thanked the Grammys, flaunted his return to the billionaire club, and more. He even shared a wild post about Kamala Harris, which most agree was uncalled for. "I used to want to f*ck Kamala until she lost," it read. "I don't f*ck losers anymore."

A few hours and more bizarre tweets later, he shared a follow-up post. "The democrats made me take the loser post down," he wrote. "Naw I'm kidding. Dey don't control black people no more. Trump 4 life." It appears as though shortly after firing off these tweets, Ye had a change of heart and decided to apologize. "Kamala seems like a very nice human I just wanna say sorry to her kids," he said.

Kanye West Says Kamala Harris "Seems Like A Very Nice Human"

Of course, this wasn't all Ye had to say. He went on to share some of his text messages with Elon Musk, praise a song from The Weeknd's new album, and more. According to him, he was simply speaking his mind for the sake of his old self. "Damn. Just warming up. I’m rich. I can say whatever the f*ck I want," he explained. "I do this for the broke me. Shout out to broke me this ones for you."